Sudan military council chief announces resignation

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 12.04.2019 22:56
Updated 12.04.2019 23:00
Sudan's Defence Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, head of Military Transitional Council looks on as Gen. Kamal Abdul Murof Al-mahi is sworn in as a deputy head of Military Transitional Council (Reuters Photo)
Sudan defense minister ibn Ouf says on TV he's stepping down as transitional leader a day after ousting the president.

Sudan's ruling military council asked support from Arab states on Friday to overcome the current political crisis in the country following a military coup.

"Sudan's ruling military council asks support from Arab ambassadors amid foreign pressures on the country due to the political crisis," Omar Zein al-Abideen, the chairman of the military-political committee said.

On Thursday, the army announced the "removal" of al-Bashir, who has ruled Sudan since 1989, following months of popular demonstrations against his rule.

It also announced the imposition of a two-year "transitional phase" to be overseen by the military council; the suspension of Sudan's 2005 constitution; and the dissolution of the country's presidency, parliament and council of ministers.

Sudanese opposition parties and professional unions, for their part, have voiced their "total rejection" of what they describe as a "military coup".

