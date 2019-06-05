UN begins relocating staff from Sudan amid violent military crackdown

The United Nations is relocating some of its staff from Sudan, UN spokeswoman Eri Kaneko said, as the death toll of a violent crackdown on protesters by security forces reach around 100.

"We are temporarily relocating non-programme-critical UN staff, while all UN operations continue in Sudan," Kaneko said in an email to dpa.

Kaneko provided no further details on the number of staffers affected or where they were being relocated to.

UN aid programmes are run out of Khartoum. The United Nations also operates a peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur region with the African Union (AU).