Internet restored in Ethiopia days after coup attempt

Ethiopia has begun restoring internet access yesterday, 10 days after it was cut following the failed coup attempt. The internet shutdown affected the entire country but in recent days a few locations were able to function.

"Internet has been restored in Addis Ababa today and it will be restored in other locations across the country as well, step by step," Cherer Aklilu, secretary director of Ethio Telecom, told The Associated Press (AP) yesterday. "All internet packages that users bought but were not able to use during the internet cut will be reimbursed." Ethio Telecom, the country's state-owned monopoly of telecommunications services, also cut internet access two weeks ago during national school exams. NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, estimated that Ethiopia lost a minimum of $4.5 million a day during the internet cuts.

The attempted coup in Amhara is the latest challenge to Abiy, who was elected last year as a reform-minded young leader. Abiy, an Oromo, took power in April 2018. He has embarked on economic reforms, allowed dissident groups back into the country, sought to crack down on rights abuses and arrested dozens of top military and intelligence officials. He also sealed a peace deal with neighboring Eritrea, a longtime foe. However, the loosening of the reins of power has also unleashed a wave of unrest.