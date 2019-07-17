   
Sudan's military council, pro-democracy movement sign initial political accord

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published 17.07.2019 09:47
Updated 17.07.2019 10:10
Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling military council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, right, and a protest leader ink an agreement before African Union and Ethiopian mediators in Khartoum, Sudan, July 17, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Sudanese deputy chief of the ruling military council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, right, and a protest leader ink an agreement before African Union and Ethiopian mediators in Khartoum, Sudan, July 17, 2019. (AFP Photo)

Sudan's military council and an alliance of opposition groups initialed a political accord Wednesday as part of a power-sharing deal aimed at leading the African nation to democracy, live television showed.

The document called the "Political Declaration" was signed in Khartoum in the presence of African mediators following a night of marathon talks to iron out some details of the agreement reached earlier this month.

The deputy chief of the ruling miliary council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — who initialed the deal on behalf of the generals — told French Press Agemcy (AFP) the agreement was a "historic moment" for Sudan.

The signing is a key step in the country's transition after months of street protests that prompted the military to oust former President Omar al-Bashir and take over the country in April.

The sides are still working on a constitutional declaration, which is expected to be signed Friday, the opposition coalition said.

