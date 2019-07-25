116 migrants feared dead in shipwreck off Libya, navy says

At least 116 migrants are missing and another 132 were rescued by Libyan coast guards and local fishermen after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Komas, a town east of the capital Tripoli, Libyan navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem said on Thursday.

Qassem cited survivors as saying there had been more than 200 migrants on board the boat.

Earlier, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that up to 150 people were feared dead in the shipwreck while another 150 were rescued.

UNHCR and other U.N. agencies have repeatedly called for survivors not to be returned to Libya, a conflict zone where rescued migrants and refugees are routinely jailed in inhumane conditions.

The survivors were picked up by local fishermen and then returned to the coast by Libyan coastguard, UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said.

If confirmed, the number of dead would be the highest for a shipwreck in the Mediterranean this year.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos since his overthrow.