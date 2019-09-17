Outsiders claim lead in first round of Tunisian elections

Two political outsiders appeared to claim victory after Sunday's first round of a presidential election as Tunisia struggles to build a democracy in a troubled Arab world after the 2011 revolution.

With formal results yet to be announced, conservative law professor Kais Saied and detained media magnate Nabil Karoui cited exit polls late on Sunday to say they had advanced to a deciding run-off. The second round is scheduled to take place in early November, following a parliamentary vote in October.

Around 45% of Tunisia's registered voters cast their ballots in the country's hotly contested presidential polls held on Sunday, the electoral commission said. Voter turnout in Tunisia's 2014 presidential election reached 62.9%.

Tunisia has been struggling to preserve its democratic course since the ouster of autocratic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali after the revolution in 2011 that inspired an array of revolutions and conflicts across the Middle East and North Africa region. The country is a unique post-Arab Spring country in terms of being able to hold elections with little interference or influence from external actors compared to other Arab countries. The country's conservative and secular movements and parties have managed to stay away from direct external interventions.