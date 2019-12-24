Terrorist attack on Burkina Faso army base leaves 35 civilians dead

A militant attack on an army base in northern Burkina Faso has killed 35 civilians, most of them women and seven soldiers killed, the Presidency told Reuters on Tuesday, in the latest assault since terrorist violence began in 2015.



In the attack, 80 terrorists were neutralized by security forces.

The attack on the base in Arbinda involved more than 100 militants on motorbikes and lasted several hours, the army chief of staff said in a statement.

The militant insurgency spilt over from Mali and guerilla attacks, suicide bombings and landmines have killed hundreds.