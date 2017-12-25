Venezuela expels top Brazil, Canada diplomats

Officials in Venezuela took the first step on Saturday toward expelling top diplomats from Brazil and Canada who have been accused of meddling in the country's politics.

National constituent assembly president Delcy Rodriguez declared both Brazil's ambassador and Canada's charge d'affaires as persona non grata, a move which does away with their diplomatic credentials.

Officials from both countries and the United States have been increasing critical of President Nicolas Maduro's government for consolidating power and isolating the country's opposition parties ahead of next year's presidential elections.

Brazil said in a tweet from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it intends to respond with equal force. The government had not yet received official notification from Venezuela.

"If confirmed, this decision demonstrates, once again, the authoritarian nature of the Nicolas Maduro administration and its lack of willingness to engage in any type of dialogue," Brazilian officials said.

Rodriguez targeted Brazil's ambassador, Ruy Pereira, and Canada's charge d'affaires, Craig Kowalik. She accused Kowalik for a history of tweeting "rude and vulgar" comments about Venezuela.

Canadian officials said in a statement that they have met with the United Nation's Secretary General and the country's international partners to discuss a strategy for restoring order in Venezuela.

The move to send home the two diplomats comes shortly after the government sparred with U.S. envoy Todd Robinson, who arrived days before Venezuela's measure blocking the opposition parties.