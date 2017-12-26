Leftist US group mobilizes white people with guns to eliminate racism

A U.S.-based leftist activist organization is mobilizing poor white Americans from rural areas to stand up for the people of color.

The Redneck Revolt seeks the collapse of capitalism through elimination of racism and operates in 38 different locations around the U.S., according to The Independent.

Unlike most of the leftist, progressive groups who oppose gun ownership, the Redneck Revolt advocates it and argues that firearms are needed for self-protection and protection of the communities of color.

"Seeing a whole bunch of leftists with guns is cool," a member of the group told The Independent.

The Redneck Revolt's mission statement says the group is "willing to take on personal risk to defend those in [its] community who live under the risk of reactionary violence because of their skin color, gender identity, sexuality, religion or birth country."

The group's belief is that both poor white people and poor people of color have the same enemy — the rich, which is why the Redneck Revolt — an anti-capitalist movement — spends time and energy on fighting racism.

Meanwhile, the Redneck Revolt also distances itself from Antifa — a conglomeration of autonomous anti-fascist groups. As one of the members explained, the Redneck Revolt is only willing to do "everything within the law," unlike Antifa.

The group tries to focus on holding town halls, reading groups and skill shares. It set a goal of working for the benefit of their communities, including the disabled population, the homeless population and opioid crisis victims.

The most popular activity, however, remains weekly sessions at the gun range, where members practice their shooting skills.