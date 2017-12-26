US woman gets staggering $284 billion electricity bill

A woman from Pennsylvania experienced the shock of a lifetime after she received a multibillion electricity bill for the month of December.

Mary Horomanski went online to check her electricity bill earlier this month, only to find out that she owes staggering $284 billion.

"My eyes just about popped out of my head," the 58-year-old woman told the Erie Times-News.





Seeing the bill, Horomanski's initial thought was that she and her family put the Christmas lights up wrong.

Her hefty minimum payment was more than $28,000.

After Horomanski's son called her electricity provider Penelec, the company quickly corrected the amount to $284.46.

"I can't recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars. We appreciate the customer's willingness to reach out to us about the mistake," a Penelec official said.