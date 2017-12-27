Brazil declares top Venezuelan diplomat persona non-grata

Brazil's government will declare Venezuela's chargé d'affaires persona non-grata, stripping him of his diplomatic status, Brazil's foreign affairs ministry told Reuters on Tuesday.

The move to cease official recognition of Gerardo Antonio Delgado Maldonado follows Venezuela's expulsion of Brazil's diplomatic envoy over the weekend.

Officials in Venezuela took the first step on Saturday toward expelling top diplomats from Brazil and Canada who have been accused of meddling in the country's politics.

National constituent assembly president Delcy Rodriguez declared both Brazil's ambassador and Canada's charge d'affaires as persona non grata, a move which does away with their diplomatic credentials.