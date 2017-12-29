Trump makes fun of global warming as cold snap hits US east

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that "good old global warming" could improve conditions for Americans in the east of the country currently experiencing extreme cold weather.

"In the East, it could be the COLDEST new year's eve on record," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.

"Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old global warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"

Trump has previously denied that global warming exists at all, once claiming that it was created by China in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive. In June, the 71-year-old announced he would begin pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal but has suggested he is willing to consider a "fair" agreement.

His comments on Thursday come as parts of the U.S. prepare for record-breaking cold temperatures over the new year's weekend.

A cold snap descended from Canada earlier this week and is expected to linger over the U.S. midwest and north-east for another week, National Weather Service meteorologist John Quinlan told newspaper USA Today on Thursday.

The same day, a climate expert told the newspaper to be skeptical in reaching conclusions about the cold weather, saying daily or weekly weather patterns "say nothing about longer term climate change."

"The clothes that you have on today do not describe what you have in your closet but rather how you dressed for today's weather," University of Georgia's J Marshall Shepherd told the paper. "The range of clothing that you have in your closet is climate."