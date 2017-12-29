US murder rates show drop-off, still alarmingly high

Even after two terror attacks and a driver's deadly rampage through Times Square, New York City is on track to smash its modern-era low for homicides in a year.

Through Dec. 17, the city of 8.5 million people, once America's murder capital, had recorded 278 killings. That puts it on pace to end this year with killings down 14 percent from last year, and well below the 333 in 2014, which was the year with the fewest homicides since the city began keeping accurate crime statistics in 1963.

Those numbers mean a person's odds of getting killed by homicide in tightly packed, diverse New York City this year were about the same as they were last year in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota.

Crime has been dropping for many years in New York, but 2017 saw substantial drops even in places like Brooklyn's 75th Police Precinct, once among the nation's most violent places.

"You can feel the change. More people are out walking the streets at night, they're out talking to their neighbors, they're not rushing their kids home, you know, with their heads down," said Rashaud Carmichael, 36, a construction worker and father of three who lives in the area. "I've lived here all my life. And man, I can tell you, it's a different world now," as reported by AP.

There were 126 killings in the precinct in 1993. Last year, there were 23. This year, through Dec. 17, there have been 11.

Apart from New York, violence actually declined in Chicago in 2017,but it remains alarmingly high. As of mid-December, there had been 635 murders in Chicago -- a 15 percent drop from the previous year, according to the Chicago Police Department. The total number of shootings incidents was down 21 percent to 2,719.

Still, murders remain at levels unseen since the 1990s, when the crack cocaine epidemic ravaged communities across the United States and fueled a spike in crime.

As the city's gun violence spiraled seemingly out of control last year, it raised alarms among officials and residents alike, and brought about a number of initiatives to help stem the tide.

City officials have credited the reduction in murders and shootings this year to a push to hire 1,100 additional police officers and a focus on new crime-fighting technologies.

"Communities that were once under a cloud of gun violence are beginning to see signs of optimism and hope," police chief Eddie Johnson said this month, according to AFP.

The city has relied on more data crunching to help predict violence and deployed more high-tech devices that help detect gunshots and alert police even before residents can make an emergency call.