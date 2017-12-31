One deputy killed, six others wounded in shooting near Denver, Colorado

A sheriff's deputy was killed and seven other people, including five deputies, were wounded Sunday in what police called a "domestic disturbance" in a residential suburb near Denver, Colorado.

The Douglas County sheriff says a lone suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians during the standoff at the Copper Canyon apartment complex in Highlands Ranch, 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Denver.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the unidentified suspect was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.

The slain officer was 29 years old was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.

Deputies had responded to an early-morning call of a disturbance when shots were fired from the building. Police quickly dispatched a heavily armed SWAT team as well as a bomb-squad truck, though there was no immediate word of any explosives being found.

Police from five jurisdictions, including Colorado state police, were placed on alert.

As the incident unfurled, the sheriff's office advised local residents to take cover in place and stay away from windows.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences to the victims, tweeting on Sunday: "My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @dcsheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all!"

The toll among deputies Sunday appeared to be one of the highest in a police-involved shooting since five officers in Dallas, Texas were shot to death and several others injured in July 2016 by a man angered by police shootings of black men.

The area near Sunday's shooting has been scarred by dramatic mass shootings in recent years, including the Columbine school shooting in 1999, which left 15 people dead, and the 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora that claimed 12 lives. Both are within a half-hour's drive of Highlands Park.