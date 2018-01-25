Oprah Winfrey rejects possibility of 2020 presidential run

Trump says he would beat Oprah if she ran for president in 2020

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey knocked down speculation that she could be a U.S. presidential candidate in 2020, saying in a magazine interview published Thursday that running for office was not in her nature.

"I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me," she told fashion magazine InStyle.

Interest in the media mogul surged among members of the opposition Democratic Party after her Jan. 7 speech at the Golden Globes awards gala, where Winfrey accepted a lifetime achievement award.

Media reports in the days that followed suggested she might be considering a run.

In the InStyle interview, she described having recently seen a "cute" coffee mug emblazoned with "Oprah 2020."

"All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt," Winfrey said.

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

President Donald Trump, himself a former reality television star, said on Jan. 9 that he doubted Winfrey would be a candidate.

"I like Oprah," Trump said, adding that he had appeared on her long-running afternoon program.

"I know her very well," he told reporters during a meeting with lawmakers at the White House, before adding: "I don't think she's going to run."

"Oprah would be a lot of fun," he said.

