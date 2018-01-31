Helicopter crashes into California home killing three, injuring two

Three people died and two others were injured after a helicopter crashed into a house in southern California on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The Robinson R44 smashed into the side of the home in Newport Beach at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Newport Beach fire Capt. Chip Duncan said it was unclear whether the three people who were killed were on board the four-seat chopper.

An eyewitness told KCAL-TV that he saw the pilot lying injured but alive on the grass and there were three other people inside the wreckage.

There was no fire and it's unclear whether anybody was in the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter had taken off from John Wayne Airport. The airport is about a mile from the crash site.