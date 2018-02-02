Artist, her emotional support peacock barred from flying on United Airlines

A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.

New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for her peacock, Dexter, so he would have his own seat on Sunday's flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles.

A spokeswoman for Chicago-based United says the peacock didn't meet guidelines for several reasons, including its size and weight. Spokeswoman Andrea Hiller says the issues had been explained to the passenger three times "before they arrived at the airport."

Dexter's Instagram account notes his "human friends" will be driving him cross-country, showing the bird in one photo perched atop a luggage cart at the airport.

"Spent 6 hours trying to get on my flight to LA (after following all required protocol)," the post read. "Tomorrow my human friends are going to drive me cross country!"

Major U.S. airlines are clipping the wings of "emotional support animals" hoping to take flight with their owners over safety concerns, as a would-be peacock passenger created a social media tizzy.

United Airlines announced Thursday it was reining in regulations on emotional support animals, citing a 75 percent jump in customers taking creatures on board and a spike in related incidents.

Federal guidelines support the right of passengers with disabilities to board with a variety of emotional support or service animals, but airlines can deny boarding to some exotic or "unusual" pets.

"The Department of Transportation's rules regarding emotional support animals are not working as they were intended, and we need to change our approach in order to ensure a safe and pleasant travel experience for all of our customers," the airline said in a statement.

Queried by AFP, United spokesman Charlie Hobart said the peacock kerfuffle had "no relevance whatsoever" to the policy change, which will go into effect March 1, and the timing "was a complete coincidence."

"We've been working on this policy for some time, well before this weekend's incident with Dexter."

He noted that the majestic bird with iridescent blue and green plumage was not allowed onboard under current policy, which prohibits from cabin travel for a menagerie including hedgehogs, rodents, non-household birds and "animals not properly cleaned or carrying a foul odor."

United's move follows Delta's decision to implement new documentation requirements for owners hoping to fly with their animals, a new policy it said "comes as a lack of regulation that has led to serious safety risks involving untrained animals in flight."