2 dead, 50 injured as Amtrak, freight trains collide in South Carolina

US's Amtrak safety record under scrutiny even before deadly derailment

An Amtrak train operating between New York and Miami collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina on Sunday.

At least two people died and more than 50 were injured as a result of the collision, Lexington Sheriff said on Twitter.

Amtrak said the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

The train had 139 passengers and eight crew members.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed all passengers had been evacuated from the train. Officials added that although 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled following the crash, there was no danger to the public.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it was providing support to victims.

The crash comes days after another Amtrak train carrying Republican U.S. lawmakers collided with a garbage truck in West Virginia, killing one person.

In December, an Amtrak train hurtled off an overpass south of Seattle and spilled some of its cars onto the highway below, killing at least three people, injuring dozens and crushing two vehicles.