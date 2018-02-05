Super Bowl win sparks wild celebrations with rioting, violence in Philadelphia

The rain and hail that pelted Philadelphia for much of the day dissipated just as people across the city spilled out of sports bars, apartments and houses.

They all had one destination: Broad Street.

It was time for a celebration 58 years in the making.

On Sunday night, just as Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a surprise Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, the scene more than 1,000 miles away in Philly was jubilation and pandemonium.

Fireworks were set off. Car horns blared. And Philadelphians young and old descended on Broad Street, the iconic thoroughfare that will soon host a parade to commemorate the city's first major pro sports championship since the Phillies won the 2008 World Series.





Some fans' celebrations, however, turned into rioting, and police wearing helmets and body armor were deployed to the streets.

Numerous street lights and signals were pulled down and broken as wild celebrations went on in Philadelphia.

Shops were attacked as people smashed windows and started looting. A video emerged showing dozens of Eagles fans trashing a gas station while shouting "everything is free."

People yelling "Everything is free," looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/HZ5lpzcls9 & looting & destroying #Philadelphia — Becky Parker (@SportingBecky) February 5, 2018

Several people were also injured following an explosion in the city center. According to reports from the scene, the blast was caused by fans knocking down a power line or setting off fireworks.

A number of small fires were also started across the city.

PHILLY IS LITERALLY LIT! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uxiADLMmpa — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 5, 2018

Some 50,000 people reported took part in the city-wide celebrations.

The Eagles celebrated their first Super Bowl trophy with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.