White House on lockdown after shots fired, 1 injury reported

The White House was placed on lockdown and the surrounding area cordoned off by emergency personnel Saturday after an apparent gunshot was heard.

The US Secret Service said on Twitter that it was responding "to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound along the north fence line of @White House."

It said medical personnel were "responding to the male victim," but that there were "no other reported injuries."

The victim's identity was not immediately known.

President Donald Trump, who is at his resort in Florida, was informed about the shooting, according to news reports. White House reporters were put on lock down following reports of the shooting, according to Fox News.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic were affected, the Secret Service said.

Police cars and ambulances swarmed to the area minutes after the incident.

Disturbances outside the White House are not rare. On Feb. 23, a woman was arrested after crashing her vehicle into a security barrier near the presidential residence.

And there have been repeated attempts to jump over fences around the building