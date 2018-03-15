Pedestrian bridge collapses over at Florida University; several reportedly dead

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge over a six-lane highway in Miami on a college campus collapsed Thursday, reportedly killing several people and sparking a frantic rescue operation, according to statements from police and university officials.

Live footage on CBS Miami showed the bridge had collapsed on top of at least three vehicles. Firefighters were on the scene and medics were treating injured people. Emergency personnel appeared to be trying to work their way through a hole in the top of the bridge.



UPDATE — Several people killed and others injured after pedestrian bridge spanning several lanes of traffic collapses at Florida International University, reports indicate https://t.co/eKvZQREcSF pic.twitter.com/3zPNIizgJR — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 15, 2018

Several people were killed, according to NBC 6 South Florida, citing the Florida Highway Patrol. The highway patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people and cars were trapped underneath the collapsed bridge, which connected Florida International University to a student housing area.

Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under a pedestrian bridge that has collapsed at a Florida university.

The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

Miami police warned people to avoid the area.

The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.