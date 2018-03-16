Trump to remove national security adviser McMaster, Washington Post says

McMaster to visit Turkey over weekend, Tillerson to come next week

U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to replace his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, but the move is not expected to be made immediately, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Citing five people with knowledge of the plans, the Post said Trump was considering several possible replacements, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton and Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that there were no changes at the National Security Council, a response that avoided the issue of whether any were being planned.

"Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the president has signaled in recent days that a shake-up at the top levels of his administration was not over.

A top aide said Tillerson did not speak to the president before his firing was announced and was not given a reason for his dismissal.

"I'm really at a point where we're getting very close to having the Cabinet and other things that I want," Trump told reporters after Tillerson was fired.

Tillerson's sacking came less than two weeks after Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn quit in protest against the president's decision to levy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The previous year saw the departure of Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn -- who lasted just 22 days in his post -- as well as chief strategist Steve Bannon, who made it seven months, and Reince Priebus, who stayed in his job for less than six.

McMaster is not expected to be ousted immediately, the Post reported. Trump is willing to take his time making the change to avoid humiliating McMaster and carefully choose a strong replacement, the Post said.

Trump never personally gelled with McMaster and the president recently told White House Chief of Staff John Kelly that he wanted McMaster replaced, according to the Post.

Trump has complained that McMaster, a three-star Army general, is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long and seem irrelevant, the Post reported.

McMaster is Trump's second national security adviser, succeeding Michael Flynn who was dismissed a year ago for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.