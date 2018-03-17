Cenk Tosun scores twice as Everton beats Stoke City 2-1

Turkey forward Cenk Tosun scored his third and fourth goal in his last three Premier League matches as Everton beat 10-man Stoke City 2-1 in the snowy Midlands to end a miserable run of away form on Saturday.

Stoke had Charlie Adam sent off before halftime for a foul on Wayne Rooney but defended resolutely to hold the visitors at bay until the 69th minute when Tosun scored from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

When substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting poked in Joe Allen's free kick in the 77th minute, injuring himself in the process, it seemed second-bottom Stoke might salvage an important point in the relegation scrap.

But their hopes were crushed when Tosun beat England keeper Jack Butland with a diving header from Theo Walcott's delivery to end a run of five straight league defeats on the road for Everton.