9-year-old US boy shoots sister to death over video game controller

Students say enough to gun violence, stage school walkouts across US, world

A 9-year-old Mississippi boy shot his 13-year-old sister to death after getting into an argument over a video game controller, officials said, as more people raise their voice against gun violence and urge U.S. authorities to take action for stricter gun control laws amid mass shootings at schools and other gun-related incidents.

The incident took place in Monroe County, Mississippi, when the boy retrieved a gun from his parents' bedroom while his mother was preparing lunch in the kitchen, according to the county sheriff.

The gun was reportedly stored in a nightstand in the bedroom, allowing the child to easily gain access to it and shoot his sister in the back of the head.

His sister was immediately taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Authorities are still investigating the case and have not filed charges against the boy yet, reports said.

At least 40 children are shot by guns in the U.S. and at least seven of these are killed in such incidents according to statistics.