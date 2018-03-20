Injuries reported in shooting at Maryland high school

A Maryland high school was on lockdown following a shooting on Tuesday morning, the local school district said in a statement, but the incident has since been "contained."

St. Mary's County sheriff's spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling said there were injuries at the high school, but she didn't know how many or the severity of the injuries. She also said she had no information about fatalities.

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County, about 70 miles (110 km) southeast of the capital Washington, D.C.

The St. Mary's County sheriff's office confirmed an incident at the school and urged parents in a Twitter post not to approach the school. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were heading to the school, the agency said.

FBI spokesman David Fitz said FBI agents are on the scene to assist the local sheriff's office.

The shooting occurred amid a re-energized national debate over school shootings in the United States following an attack on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and faculty. A national student safety rally called March for Our Lives is planned for March 24 in the U.S. capital.