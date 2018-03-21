   
AMERICAS
CATEGORIES

Austin bombing suspect killed after police try to arrest him

DAILY SABAH WITH AGENCIES
ISTANBUL
Published
Assistant Austin police chief Ely Reyes addresses the media regarding an incident that law enforcement personnel said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas (Reuters Photo)
Assistant Austin police chief Ely Reyes addresses the media regarding an incident that law enforcement personnel said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas (Reuters Photo)

The main suspect in a series of bombings in Austin is dead after police tried to arrest him north of the Texas capital, according to a local broadcaster, ABC affiliate KVUE.

The suspect "detonated a device and shots were fired," KVUE reported, without giving further details.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the suspect was killed by an explosive device he detonated himself or by shots fired by police officers.

The news comes after Austin police department said that it was responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the southern U.S. state.

The department said on Twitter that the incident was ongoing and that it is taking place about 20 kilometers north of the city center.

Austin authorities have been on high alert since a series of recent parcel bombs in the area killed two people.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Americas Emergency teams rushed Tuesday night to another reported explosion...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS