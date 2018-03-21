Austin bombing suspect killed after police try to arrest him

The main suspect in a series of bombings in Austin is dead after police tried to arrest him north of the Texas capital, according to a local broadcaster, ABC affiliate KVUE.

The suspect "detonated a device and shots were fired," KVUE reported, without giving further details.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the suspect was killed by an explosive device he detonated himself or by shots fired by police officers.

The news comes after Austin police department said that it was responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the southern U.S. state.

The department said on Twitter that the incident was ongoing and that it is taking place about 20 kilometers north of the city center.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35.

Austin authorities have been on high alert since a series of recent parcel bombs in the area killed two people.