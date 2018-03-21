Austin bombing suspect shot by police

The Austin police department said Wednesday that it is responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the southern U.S. state, while some reports noted that the bombing suspect, who sent explosives in packages has been shot by the police.

The department said on Twitter that the incident was ongoing and that it is taking place about 20 kilometers north of the city center.

APD is working an Officer Involved Shooting in the 1700 block of N. IH-35. Media staging area will be at the Sherwin Williams Paint, 3321 N. IH-35. APD PIO will be en-route. — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Austin authorities have been on high alert since a series of recent parcel bombs in the area killed two people.