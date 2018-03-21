   
Austin bombing suspect shot by police

Assistant Austin police chief Ely Reyes addresses the media regarding an incident that law enforcement personnel said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas (Reuters Photo)
The Austin police department said Wednesday that it is responding to an "officer-involved shooting" in the southern U.S. state, while some reports noted that the bombing suspect, who sent explosives in packages has been shot by the police.

The department said on Twitter that the incident was ongoing and that it is taking place about 20 kilometers north of the city center.

Austin authorities have been on high alert since a series of recent parcel bombs in the area killed two people.

