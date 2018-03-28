US-led coalition admits to killing 855 civilians in Iraq, Syria

1 out of 5 airstrikes by US-led anti-Daesh coalition kills civilians, report says

The U.S.-led coalition admitted to killing at least 855 civilians in airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in the past four years.

"To date, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 855 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," CENTCOM said in the monthly civilian casualty report.

The statement noted that a total of 29,225 airstrikes have been conducted between August 2014 and February 2018.

The coalition highlighted that much work still needs to be done to ensure the lasting defeat of Daesh terrorists.

A report published in January noted that the number of civilians killed by the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria tripled in 2017.

The London-based non-profit group says the civilian casualties are much higher, claiming that nearly 6,000 civilians were killed since 2014.