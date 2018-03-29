Syria withdrawal confusion proves right Erdoğan’s skepticism about Trump dominance in US politics

U.S. President Donald Trump dropped the bomb on Thursday, saying that the superpower would withdraw from Syria in a short time.

Nevertheless, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert was quick to say they are "not aware of" a decision to do so.

This contrast was a reminder of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's skeptic remarks in which he questioned whether or not the U.S.' objection to withdrawing globally recognized terrorist group PKK's Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) from Manbij was really Trump's own will.

When asked about Trump's withdrawal statement, the Pentagon decided to refer to the White House, while the State Department's Nauert said she was not aware of the decision, declining to comment further.

Trump said at an event in Ohio that the U.S. will withdraw its troops from Syria very soon and let other people take care of it.

"We'll be coming out of Syria very soon. Let the other people take care of it now ... We're going to have 100 percent of the caliphate, as they call it, sometimes referred to as land. We're taking it all back."