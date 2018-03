Unarmed black man shot 7 times from behind: autopsy results

A pathologist hired by U.S. attorneys for the family of an unarmed man killed by Sacramento police said on Friday that an independent autopsy revealed Stephon Clark was shot seven times from behind and took up to 10 minutes to die.

Dr. Bennet Omalu told a news conference that Clark was shot in the right back side of the neck and had a cluster of wounds in the upper right side of his back.

The pathologist said any one of those wounds would have been fatal, and death would have taken three to 10 minutes.

Police have said Clark was facing and advancing toward officers who thought he had a gun when they fired, and then could not approach Clark for five minutes.

The pathologist said Clark also suffered an eighth gunshot wound to the thigh that occurred as he was falling or already on the ground.