Clifford loses court bid on President Trump sex claims

Adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, has lost a court motion for President Donald Trump to testify about her claims that the two had engaged in an extra-marital relationship.

A judge in California dismissed the action while President Trump's team and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, have not made any further statements.

Clifford's lawyer wanted sworn testimony from the president about her alleged "hush" agreement, claiming that Trump gave her $130,000during the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about the two engaging in extra-marital activities in 2006. President Trump continues to deny the claims.

The deposition that Clifford was seeking, an out-of-court interview with a witness, could have been used as evidence in a trial.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti said he planned to re-file the motion at the earliest opportunity, and has also said he wants Trump's lawyer to testify. He believes that the court will "ultimately agree with our requests for discovery and a trial."

Clifford claims that she signed the alleged $130,000 ‘hush' agreement with Cohen in October of 2016, days before the presidential election.

Her failed deposition request was filed in a court in the Central District of California last Wednesday.

Two days before that, Clifford had filed a lawsuit against the president, claiming that the alleged non-disclosure agreement was invalid because it hadn't been signed by Trump himself but his lawyer Cohen.

She also sued Cohen on grounds of defamation because he suggested that she's a liar.

Cohen admits to making the payment privately but denied that the president was a party to the transaction.

Trump's own team of lawyers has opened a case of their own seeking $20 million in damages from Clifford.