Trump’s security council to meet again to make decisions on Syria response, sources say

As countries take sides over Syria crisis, US, UK, France and Saudi Arabia opt for military action

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Council will meet Thursday afternoon to make decisions regarding Syria, sources say.

The meeting will take place in the wake of Trump's tweet warning Russia to "get ready" for "nice and new and smart'" missiles that "will be coming" in Syria.

Several countries led by the U.S. are weighing military strikes in response to the Assad regime's chemical attack that killed dozens of people and affected 500 others in the Syrian town of Douma, in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta.

Trump said the U.S. will respond to the Saturday attack within 48 hours at most, but a possible military move has been slowed down as the White House seeks to coordinate it with its allies, including France and the U.K.

Another reason for the delay could be the risk of accidentally attacking Russian troops stationed in Syria, who are there to support Moscow's long-time ally Bashar Assad. Several reports claim that Russians have a presence in every regime base.

Sources say the possible coordinated action could be postponed until the weekend.

A year ago Trump ordered a U.S. missile strike on the regime's Shayrat air field in response to a chemical attack that killed 80 people in Khan Sheikhoun in northwestern province of Idlib. The U.S. military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, but the strike had little effect as the air base was up and running in just 24 hours.