3 killed, 4 injured in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee

emPhoto by Metro Nashville Police @MNPDNashville/em
Photo by Metro Nashville Police @MNPDNashville

Three people were killed, four others were injured Sunday in a shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville area of the U.S. state of Tennessee, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The shooter was undressed according to the tweet by the police.

A customer took the rifle from the shooter after wrestling with him, the police explained further in the tweet.

Details to follow...

