3 killed, 4 injured in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee

Three people were killed, four others were injured Sunday in a shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville area of the U.S. state of Tennessee, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

The shooter was undressed according to the tweet by the police.

A customer took the rifle from the shooter after wrestling with him, the police explained further in the tweet.

