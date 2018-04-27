Macron attacks Trump's 'America first' in speech to Congress

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States to embrace multilateralism and warned of the perils of a trade war and "extreme nationalism" in an address to Congress pushing back against Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

The French leader's feisty speech to lawmakers was a dramatic twist near the end of a three-day visit that had showcased his warm personal relationship with Trump, despite the gulf between their visions of world affairs.

In one of his final appearances of the trip, he expressed pessimism about the future of the Iran nuclear deal, saying he believed Trump may end up pulling out of the agreement.

The two presidents had literally embraced each other, repeatedly talking up their much-vaunted friendship during the trip, but in his speech to Congress Macron rigorously pushed back against Trump's trade, climate and non-proliferation policies. "We can build the 21st century world order based on a new breed of multilateralism, based on a more effective, accountable, and result-oriented multilateralism," Macron said, defending the rules-based world order.

Trump has threatened to tear up international trade deals, scorns the United Nations, accused U.S. allies of not pulling their weight, walked away from the Paris climate accord and hates dealing with transnational bodies like the European Union.

But Macron, who one day earlier had appeared hand-in-hand with Trump at the White House, received applause from the U.S. leader's domestic Democratic opponents by calling for a "strong multilateralism" and avoiding an isolationist approach akin to "closing the door to the world." He declared that France would not pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, warned against imposing trade tariffs on allies and stressed that global action on climate change is vital because there is "no Planet B."

As Trump weighs pulling out of the 2015 Iran accord, Macron made clear that France will not follow his lead. "We signed it at the initiative of the United States. We signed it, both the United States and France," Macron said. "That is why we cannot say we should get rid of it like that." Macron later told French reporters that he has no "inside information" on Trump's decision on the Iran deal but noted that it's clear the U.S. president "is not very much eager to defend it." For Macron, the exuberant reception may have been equally ironic. At home, Macron does not enjoy the same level of applause or enthusiasm. A centrist in France, he's currently criticized more from the left than the right, notably for ending France's famed worker protection, and he's often derided as the president of the rich.