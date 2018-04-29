Passenger says American Airlines racially profiled her for being 'fat and black'

A 28-year-old woman on Sunday claimed American Airlines racially profiled her and called the police on her for being "black and fat."

Amber Phillips told about the incident in a podcast named "Black Joy Mixtape," which she co-hosts. She said a white woman, who was sitting next to her on a 45-minute flight from North Carolina to Washington D.C. started showing distress after being seated.

The woman later asked Phillips to "move over" despite having no space to change position in the small two-seater row.



I'm tired but in the morning, I'll tell you all how a white woman @AmericanAir flight attendant called the cops on me bc I made the white woman siting next to me uncomfortable bc my arm was touching hers on flight AA5580. The cops were called on me for flying while fat & Black. pic.twitter.com/9vc0PoFbX4 — amber j. phillips (@AmberJPhillips) April 27, 2018

"I actually couldn't move over, but she literally could because she's in the aisle seat."

When Phillips later took a photo of the seats to complain to the airline about how small of a space was available for each passenger, her seatmate became uncomfortable and complained about Phillips to the flight attendant.

After landing, Phillips said she was taken off a shuttle bus to the airport by a flight attendant and ordered to meet a police officer who was called to the scene.

She was investigated for an assault charge but police officer refused to take her statement over the incident. D.C. police later said none of the passengers were charged.

An American Airlines spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that "two passengers seated next to each other engaged in a verbal altercation while onboard," and that upon landing, "one of the passengers requested the flight attendant contact law enforcement."

In another statement, the airline said: "We take claims of discrimination very seriously and are continuing to investigate the details of this situation. We have reached out directly to the customers for more information."