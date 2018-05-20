Venezuela's Maduro expected to win second term amid low voter turnout

Polling stations across crisis-hit Venezuela opened Sunday for a presidential election in which President Nicolas Maduro is expected to be easily re-elected.

Latest polls put Maduro neck-and-neck with his main rival Henri Falcon, a former army officer who failed to gain the endorsement of the main opposition, which is bitterly divided and has called for a boycott. A third candidate, evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci, is further back.

A low turnout, however, is expected the give Maduro a comfortable victory. Political heir to the late leftist firebrand Hugo Chavez, Maduro took office in 2013.

About 20.5 million people were eligible to vote, but many analysts predicted a low turnout after the opposition alliance Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) called on voters to boycott the poll.

Wearing a bright red shirt that identifies him as a "Chavista," the president arrived early at a Caracas polling station along with his wife, former prosecutor Cilia Flores.

"Your vote decides: ballots or bullets, motherland or colony, peace or violence, independence or subordination," said the 55-year-old former bus driver and union leader.

The comments reflected previous statements by the socialist leader that Venezuela is the victim of an "economic war" waged by the conservative opposition and outside powers such as the United States aimed at toppling him.

Maduro's campaign chief, Jorge Rodríguez, said that "more than 2.5 million" of the 20.5 million eligible voters had cast ballots Sunday morning, which he said augured well for the day's turnout. But AFP correspondents reported half-empty polling centers in several cities.

The single-round election will choose a president for a six-year term that begins in January 2019.Some 300,000 police and military have been deployed to protect polling stations, which opened at 6 a.m. (1000 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m.

Presidential elections are traditionally held in December, but they were moved up this year by the country's all-powerful and pro-government Constituent Assembly, catching the divided and weakened opposition off-guard.

In addition to electing a president, Venezuelans will also vote for members of state and municipal legislative councils. First results were expected late Sunday.

The MUD opposition coalition has won support from the United States, the European Union and 14 countries of the Lima Group who have called for the vote to be postponed.

Hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, rising crime and broken water, power and transportation networks have sparked violent unrest, and left Maduro with a 75-percent disapproval rating.

Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled the country in a mass exodus in recent years as the country descends into economic ruin.