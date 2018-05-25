2 injured in US middle school shooting; suspect taken into custody

Someone opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, injuring a teacher and a student before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the male student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is believed to have acted alone.

A teacher and student were wounded in the attack; they were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and their families were notified. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said an adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

Helicopter footage showed dozens of police officers milling around the school. Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.