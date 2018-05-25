Teacher, student injured in US middle school shooting; suspect taken into custody

Someone opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, injuring a teacher and a student before the suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

Noblesville police Chief Kevin Jowitt says the male student suspected in Friday morning's shooting at Noblesville West Middle School is believed to have acted alone. Jowitt says the student asked to be excused from class, then returned with two handguns and opened fire. He was quickly taken into custody.

A teacher and student were wounded in the attack; they were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis and their families were notified.

The wounded teacher's brother said he had undergone surgery after being shot three times.

Indianapolis news media identified Jason Seaman as the Noblesville West Middle School teacher who a student says tackled the shooter after he fired four to six shots inside a science classroom Friday morning.

Jeremy Seaman tells The Indianapolis Star that his brother was conscious after the shooting and talked with his wife, telling her he was OK. Jeremy Seaman says his brother was a defensive end for Southern Illinois University's football team and has never been a person to run away.

Seventh-grader Ethan Stonebraker says Seaman ran at the shooter "swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground."

Helicopter footage showed dozens of police officers milling around the school. Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Law enforcement agents have sealed off part of an upscale neighborhood in the Indianapolis suburb while they carry out an investigation. A police spokesman said several search warrants were obtained as investigators work to determine how the student obtained the handguns he brought to a classroom.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.