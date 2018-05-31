Meeting with Kim may take place June 12 or not take place at all, Trump says

U.S. President Trump said Thursday he hopes the to have summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, adding that the meeting may not happen at all.

Trump said the meetings between North Korean and U.S. officials in New York have gone "very well," and that the Pyongyang delegation is expected in Washington on Friday to deliver him a letter from Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he "will see what happens." But Trump added, "hopefully we will have a meeting on the 12th."

Trump also tweeted Thursday: "Very good meetings with North Korea."

The Singapore summit has been in flux for days. Trump last week canceled the sit-down, but then quickly said it could get back on track.