Several dead in newsroom shooting in Maryland

Police officers talk to a man as they respond to an active shooter inside a city building in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S., June 28, 2018. (Reuters Photo)
Several people were reported killed Thursday at a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland.

The local ABC7 news reported "multiple fatalities" quoting police in the historic city located an hour east of Washington.

"ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter.

County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News a suspect had been taken into custody.

