Capital Gazette shooter legally purchased the shotgun: police

The shooter who killed five people at the Capital Gazette office in Maryland legally purchased one year ago the 12 gauge pump-action shotgun used in the attack, the local police chief told a press conference, adding that the man was not cooperating with authorities.

Chief Timothy Altomare confirmed authorities used facial recognition technology to identify the shooter.

"The fellow was there to kill as many people as he could," the chief noted, saying the attack was planned. "We have one bad guy and for his own reasons he chose to do what he did," the chief said, clarifying this was a lone gunman and isolated incident. "This was a targeted attack. We can't fathom why that person chose to do this."

Altomare said there was a clear history of verbal abuse by the suspect on social media platforms back in 2013, but no-one pressed charges at the time. The abuse had stopped until the immediate lead-up to the attack.

Meanwhile, Prosecutor Wes Adams said the shooter Jarrod W. Ramos barricaded the exit door so employees couldn't escape.

Adams said that there were two entrances to the office and Ramos entered through the front door and "worked his way through the office."

Adams also said one victim who attempted to escape through the back door was shot.

A judge ordered suspect Jarrod W. Ramos to remain detained during a court hearing Friday.

Judge Thomas Pryal said found a likelihood that the 38-year-old Ramos is a danger. Ramos was represented by public defender William Davis.

Ramos appeared in an Annapolis courtroom via video feed. He appeared to watch attentively during the hearing but never spoke. He was dressed in blue detention clothing.