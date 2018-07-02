New sexual assault charges filed against Weinstein in case of third woman

A New York grand jury has charged disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein with additional sexual assault charges in a case dating back to 2006, prosecutors announced Monday.

Previously charged with rape and sexual assault against two different women, he faces an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, and two counts of predatory sexual assault against a third woman.

The new charges are punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.