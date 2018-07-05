17 killed, 31 injured in fireworks explosion near Mexico City

At least 16 people were killed and 31 injured in two explosions that ripped through fireworks workshops just north of Mexico City, a Mexico state official said.

A statement from the Mexico State government says the dead include four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene in Tultepec after the first explosion Thursday, only to be killed by the second blast.

The statement gave a death toll of 16, and the state security department raised that to 17 via Twitter.

Many residents in the town of Tultepec make a living by fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions are a regular occurrence.

In June, seven people were killed and eight injured in a blast in the town.

In December 2016, a massive fire at an open-air fireworks market killed several dozen people.