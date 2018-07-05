At least 16 killed in fireworks explosion near Mexico City

At least 16 people were killed and several injured in two explosions that ripped through fireworks workshops just north of Mexico City, a Mexico state official said.

Alejandro Ozuna, a senior official in the State of Mexico government, told Mexican television that the casualties included bystanders and rescue workers who had arrived at the scene to help.

Many residents in the town of Tultepec make a living by fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions are a regular occurrence.

In June, seven people were killed and eight injured in a blast in the town.

In December 2016, a massive fire at an open-air fireworks market killed several dozen people.