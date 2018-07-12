Adult film star Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club, lawyer says

U.S. adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, was arrested in a strip club on Wednesday in what her lawyer said was a setup.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in a Columbus, Ohio, club for allowing a customer to touch her in a non-sexual manner while on stage, lawyer Michael Avenatti said on Twitter.

Avenatti said Daniels was arrested during a sting operation.

"This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges," Avenatti said on Twitter.

Daniels was scheduled to perform at Sirens Gentlemen's Club on Wednesday and Thursday, according to its website.

Avenatti said Daniels was performing the same act on Wednesday that "she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs."

He said he expected his client to be released on bail and that she would be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing touching.

"We will vehemently contest all charges," he said.

Daniels is suing Trump and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about the affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Just days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.

She is hoping to have the non-disclosure agreement thrown out on the grounds that it is not valid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump.

However, Trump -- who initially denied knowledge of the payment -- subsequently conceded that Cohen was in fact reimbursed.