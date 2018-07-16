Trump says Russia probe a 'disaster' for US as Putin denies collusion allegations

US President Donald Trump declared Monday, standing alongside Russia's Vladimir Putin, that an investigation into Moscow's alleged meddling in his election had been a "disaster" for the United States.

"We ran a brilliant campaign and that's why I'm president," Trump said, once again firmly denying allegations that Russian hacking and propaganda assisted him in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said that the Russian government has never meddled in the elections.

The Russian government "has never and does not intend to meddle in the US electoral process," Putin said.

Putin also said US prosecutors could ask to interrogate the Russians accused of meddling in US elections.

"He can send us a request to question these people he suspects," Putin said of Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who is looking into Russian interference in the November 2016 vote.

The summit came days after the US Justice Department announced the indictment of 12 Russians on charges of hacking into computers of the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton's campaign and other entities in an effort to influence the 2016 US election.

The indicted individuals were all Russian military intelligence officers.

A special US investigator has been probing alleged meddling by Russians in the election, which Trump won over Democratic candidate Clinton.