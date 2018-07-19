Trump rejects Putin's proposal to allow Russia interrogate US citizens

President Donald Trump has rejected a proposal by Vladimir Putin to allow Russian officials to interrogate a former U.S. ambassador and other American citizens, White House Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

"It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," Sanders said.

Putin had offered a quid-pro-quo of permitting U.S. justice officials to go to Russia to question 12 Russians indicted for hacking Democratic Party computers, in exchange for Russian officials questioning former US envoy to Russia Michael McFaul and others.

"Hopefully President Putin will have the 12 identified Russians come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt," said Sanders.