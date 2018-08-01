Plane with 100 on board crashes after take-off in Mexico's Durango

An aircraft of the carrier Aeromexico with at least 100 people on board was involved in an accident Tuesday in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Some reports said the plane made an emergency landing, while others said it crashed after take-off in the state of Durango.

There was no official information on deaths or injuries, though the broadcaster Milenio reported that 80 people had been injured.

The accident occurred at Guadalupe Victoria airport in Durango, the state's governor Jose Aispuro tweeted. "Officially there are no figures on injured victims or deaths," he said.

Security and transport officials told dpa they were trying to confirm the reports.