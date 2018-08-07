   
Frankfurt airport partially evacuated amid police operation

A Lufthansa airline logo is pictured in Frankfurt airport, Germany. (Reuters)
Parts of Frankfurt airport have been evacuated and boarding has been halted due to a police operation, Germany's federal police said Tuesday.

Federal police said on Twitter on Tuesday that they had stopped boarding at part of the airport's Terminal 1 and evacuating part of the security area.

According to NBC News, the police told: "At least one person entered the secure area without a proper security screening. There is also a boarding stop in place, so that passengers are not allowed to board aircraft at this time. The clearing of the security area is ongoing."

They said they would release further information later.

