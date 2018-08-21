Former Trump lawyer Cohen reaches plea deal with prosecutors: reports

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, was reported Tuesday to be finalizing a plea agreement with federal prosecutors investigating his business dealings and possible campaign finance violations.

ABC News said Cohen, 51, had tentatively reached an agreement to plead guilty while CBS News and NBC News said negotiations could be resolved as early as Tuesday. CNN reported that the plea bargain includes prison time.

Cohen is due to appear in federal court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into a building where the FBI has its New York offices.

A guilty plea would avoid a high profile trial, but also could require Cohen to cooperate with investigators probing whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its efforts to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, declined to comment. Cohen and another of his lawyers, Guy Petrillo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The probe is being led by the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan. A spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A plea bargain by Cohen could include a promise to cooperate with authorities, but it was not immediately clear whether that would extend to other federal investigations.

A Cohen deal that includes a promise of cooperation could increase Trump's legal exposure, said Lisa Kern Griffin, a Duke University law professor and former federal prosecutor.

"A plea deal would be very significant because Michael Cohen has a longstanding relationship with the president," Griffin said.

Federal agents had seized documents and files from Cohen in April that stemmed from a referral from the office of Robert Mueller, the special counsel looking into possible coordination between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion and has called the Mueller investigation a witch hunt. Russia has denied meddling in the election. U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded Moscow had interfered.